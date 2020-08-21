A Liverpool fan who started a fire that caused thousands of dollars of damage at the famous Liver Building in the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site was Friday spared a prison term for arson.

Instead, Matthew Egglesden was given a suspended 12-month prison sentence at Liverpool Crown Court.

Egglesden, aged 19, was one of the thousands of fans celebrating at Liverpool’s waterfront after the Reds were declared winners in June of their first top flight title in 30 years.

The teen fired a rocket at the Liver Building starting a fire causing almost 30,000 pounds (about 39,276 US dollars) of damage. Seven fire engines headed to the scene to tackle the blaze.

A second powerful rocket firework set off by Egglesden veered into the crowd.

The judge was told one of the fireworks struck a first-floor balcony at the Grade I listed Liver Building, setting fire to artificial grass and decking.

Egglesden was handed into police by his dad who saw footage of him on social media. He confronted his son, who made a tearful confession.

Egglesden, who lives in Scarisbrick, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson, accepting he deliberately fired a rocket in the direction of the building while being reckless.

Judge Andrew Menary said: “Such vandalism brings shame on Liverpool Football Club, it impacts on the reputation of the city worldwide and because of your involvement as well, it brings utter shame on you.

“There may have been stupid supporters cheering your actions that night, but I am sure that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters, within this city and worldwide, will be appalled by your actions. They risked tarnishing the club’s remarkable achievements this year in the Premier League.”

The teen told the judge: “I’m incredibly sorry for my actions and will offer to pay for the damage.”

The judge said he accepted Egglesden’s actions were completely out of character and he was no doubt carried away, emboldened by the misguided celebrations and possibly also affected by drink.