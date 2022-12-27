Liverpool is set to sign Cody Gakpo on transfer from PSV Eindhoven

With PSV Eindhoven, Liverpool has verbally agreed to sign Cody Gakpo, a forward from the Netherlands, in January.

The 23-year-old has been given permission by his club to fly to England for a medical before finalizing the trade, and the agreed upon sum is in the range of €40 to €50 million.

The proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo has been agreed upon by PSV and Liverpool FC, according to a statement from the Dutch Eredivisie team.

“The 23-year-old attacker will go right away for England and undergo the appropriate formalities prior to the transfer’s completion.

Both teams are keeping quiet regarding the transfer money, although PSV general manager Marcel Brands noted that this is a record transfer for PSV.

On Boxing Day, the PSV administration concluded the talks and authorized Gakpo’s trip to England.

The rumored club-record sale for PSV comes in the wake of Gakpo’s impressive World Cup showing, which included three goals in five games as his nation advanced to the quarterfinals.

Gakpo has also been a target for Manchester United and Chelsea, but Liverpool has suddenly taken the lead in the race to sign one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

This season, Gakpo has accrued 35 goals and assists for PSV and the Dutch national team, continuing his impressive form from 2021–2022.

On the final day of the transfer window last summer, Leeds United sent their director of football Victor Orta to seal the deal on the acquisition of Gakpo.

The attacker, though, stayed at PSV, and his reputation has improved since then.

SEG, who represent Gakpo and also represent Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, enjoys a close working connection with Liverpool.

After a challenging start to the season, Liverpool prevailed against Aston Villa on Monday to stay in sixth position in the Premier League, but they are now only five points out of the Champions League spots.