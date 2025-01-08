Liverpool Not for Sale, Despite Elon Musk Rumours, Says Owners Fenway Sports Group

Liverpool Football Club is not for sale, and its current owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have not received any formal approaches, despite speculation surrounding a potential bid from Elon Musk.

The rumors began after an interview with Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, on Times Radio, in which he hinted at his son’s possible interest in acquiring the Premier League club. When asked about the speculation, Errol Musk stated, “I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price.” He went on to add, “Oh, yes. But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to—so would I.”

Despite the comments, FSG, who bought Liverpool for £300 million in 2010, have made it clear that they have never seriously considered selling the club. While the group has looked into potential external investments in the past, they have maintained that the club is not on the market.

Liverpool’s valuation, according to Forbes, reached £4.3 billion in May 2023, making it the fourth most valuable football club globally. This figure, while substantial, amounts to just over one percent of Musk’s estimated £340 billion net worth. Errol Musk also suggested the family’s historical connections to Liverpool could explain the buzz, noting that his own mother was born in the city and that the family had personal ties with members of The Beatles.

However, despite the excitement generated by these comments, FSG remains firm in their position, stating that the club is not up for sale at this time.