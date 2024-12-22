Liverpool Thrash Tottenham 6-1 to Extend Premier League Lead

Liverpool surged four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a dominant 6-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, exposing Spurs’ vulnerabilities amid an injury crisis.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, heading in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s perfect cross, and Alexis Mac Allister doubled the lead with a header just 13 minutes later. James Maddison briefly gave Spurs hope with a curling goal four minutes before halftime, but Mohamed Salah quickly extinguished it in first-half stoppage time, assisting Dominik Szoboszlai for a simple finish.

Spurs, with numerous absentees and playing an unchanged side following their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, looked fatigued and were unable to cope with Liverpool’s relentless attack. Salah extended the lead to 4-1 early in the second half, matching Billy Liddell’s record of 228 Liverpool goals, before surpassing it with a second goal, set up by Szoboszlai.

Dejan Kulusevski scored for Spurs in the 72nd minute, and Dominic Solanke’s late strike briefly threatened to make the scoreline more flattering for the hosts, but Diaz sealed the win with his second goal, completing a comprehensive 6-1 demolition.