Livestock keepers kill 2 farmers in NE Tanzania – Police

Two farmers have been killed by livestock keepers in two villages in Tanzania’s northeastern coastal region of Tanga, police said on Monday.

Henry Mwaibambe, Tanga regional police commander, said the ambush by livestock keepers happened at two villages of Ngobore and Gitu on Sunday night.

Mwaibambe told a news conference that two other farmers were wounded when they tried to drive off the livestock keepers who were invading farms with the intention of grazing their animals.

Attacks between farmers and livestock keepers have been on the increase in different parts of the east African nation as authorities worked hard to resolve conflicts between the two sides. Enditem