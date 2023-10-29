Living Earth Expo in Namibia promote environmental conservation and sustainability

From exhibits of eco-friendly products and organic food to artistic items, the groundbreaking Living Earth Expo, held in the Namibian capital of Windhoek on Saturday, delved into promoting environmental protection and sustainability.

The expo featured about 50 exhibitors showcasing a diverse array of community development projects, nurseries, art, health, second-hand goods, renewable energy, and greener solutions.

Selma Nasheya, the expo organizer, said the one-day event brought together individuals, organizations and communities to foster connections, learn and collaborate on the building blocks of a sustainable future.

“This innovative community festival aimed to ignite a collective passion for protecting planet Earth and working toward a clean and healthy future for all in Namibia,” she told Xinhua in an interview.

Exhibitors saw the expo as a catalyst for change, empowering attendees to take meaningful action toward a sustainable future.

For Tjakomeya Kahuika, a grade nine learner and member of Woodie’s Creations, an entrepreneurship project at the Waldorf School in Windhoek, the expo fulfilled her dream of showcasing her talent to the public on a larger platform.

“Being here, we set an example for other young people to create new opportunities and share what we create through teamwork,” she said.

For Helena Petrus, another ninth-grader at the school and member of Woodie’s Creations, the expo exposed her to new skills and a pool of organizations and locals committed to environmental protection.

“I learned how to deal with clients and networked to promote the school project, paving the way for us to explore a wide range of innovative and eco-conscious solutions,” Petrus said.

Attendees also had the opportunity to engage in insightful discussions and witness demonstrations that shed light on the pressing environmental challenges and propose solutions.

Nasheya said the event, attended by more than 200 people, demonstrated the country’s commitment to being part of the global movement toward an environmental, social, and governance agenda. “The expo has set the stage for a brighter, greener future — one in which we build on and thrive.”