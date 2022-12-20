Liz World Consult and Ghana Cycling Association organizes Cycling For Christmas Championship

Liz World Consult and the Ghana Cycling Association on Sunday organized the first 2022 Cycling For Christmas Championship at Olebu in Accra.

It attracted over 80 cyclists with some taking part in the Elite race, Youth race and Female race.

The highly patronaged event was sponsored by Lele Ghana, Niche Cocoa, Kangen Water, Sports World and B J Wise Electronics.

The Men’s 70km was won by Joseph Nii Quaye, with Victor placing second, while Naaba Michael was third.

Erica Senyo was first in the female race over 17 km. she was followed by Jennifer Pappoe and Haruna Nimatu.

Mr. Bernie Johnson of B J Wise Electronics, one of the sponsors commended the winners, and urged them to be highly disciplined if they want to excel and reach the world standard.

President of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Mr. Mohammed Sahnoon was impressed with the turn out and level of competitive spirit.

The Technical Director of the Ghana Cycling Federation, Mr. Shaban Mohammed said the programme has been added to the events on the calendar of the Federation, and would be an annual affair every first Sunday of the last month of the year.

He expressed that Ghana will certainly host the African Games, and the cyclist will shine,

“Our cyclists are training very hard for the 13th African Games, and I can assure that Ghana will do well in cycling”.