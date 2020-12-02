Madam Elizabeth King, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has advised sports men and women not to get involved in violence during and after the General Elections.

Speaking exclusively to Yours Truly, the Vice President of Ghana Hockey Association who also serves on other international sports bodies said Ghana needs every life, so people should not take the law into their own hands and do what they like as the security agencies are there to deal with them.

The former Ghana Prisons Services Director who is also known as Lizzy King said as we go on the elections trail people should be cool, calm and collected, and accept the decision of the electorate in good faith since this is not the only time that there have been elections.

She said sports people should not think because they train always so they are fit and will indulge in macho acts that will reduce their reputation.

“Sports people must use their fitness intelligently and also vote wisely. Ghana needs everyone, we are all Ghanaian first before supporting political parties, so I urge every one to be calm and collected, as we vote to elect leaders for the next four years” she expressed.

According to Madam King, Covid-19 halted most of the programmes of the Women’s Commission, but prays that next year is going to be better and Ghana Sports will shine brighter.