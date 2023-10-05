LLeemah Releases Debut Single ‘Afro Moves’

Emerging artist and Medic, LLeemah, is poised to make an unforgettable entry into the music industry with her debut single, ‘Afro Moves.’

‘Afro Moves’, a high-energy masterpiece, is set to captivate music enthusiasts and compel them to hit the dance floor. The pulsating rhythm, infectious melodies, and LLeemah’s charismatic vocals make resisting the urge to move impossible.

Produced by the talented Rahmanii, ‘Afro Moves’ showcases a fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds, creating a refreshing sonic experience that is both vibrant and groovy.

LLeemah’s introduction to the music scene is electrifying, and her debut single is already making waves. It has been met with enthusiasm by early listeners, who describe it as an exhilarating journey into the heart of Afro-inspired music.

‘Afro Moves’ is now available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. This release marks the beginning of what promises to be an extraordinary musical journey for LLeemah, who is ready to establish herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry