LMCs & Staff Expose Alhaji Seido Agongo Over the Media Noise at NLA

Some lotto marketing companies, and Staff of the National Lottery Authority(NLA) are accusing Alhaji Seidu Agongo, the founder and Chairman of Class Media Group(CMG) for allegedly inciting some Union members of FBSEU and a section of disgruntled Lotto Marketing Companies led by Mr. Kwaku Antwi Boadu, a dismissed interim National Organizer of the National Lotto Marketing Companies Association(NALMCA) to consistently wage a media war against the Operations of NLA especially the relationship between NLA and KGL Group.

The interest of Alhaji Seidu Agongo according to sources of his inner circles disclosed that, Mr. Agongo has been seriously lobbying for the Board Chairmanship of NLA as well as a contract to take over the operations of KGL Technology Limited at the NLA. This selfish desire has led to the strategy of discrediting the contract of KGL and casting doubt on the revenues enjoyed by NLA from KGL’s contract.

Recently, according to available information from the close friends and associates of Mr. Kwaku Antwi Boadu, he has been allegedly tasked by Alhaji Seidu Agongo to form a group known as “Better Ghana Alliance” with the sole objective and functionality of attacking KGL Group-NLA contract in the media space.

When some of the LMCs and Staff were allegedly approached by Alhaji Seidu Agongo for their support in the fight against KGL-NLA Contract, they declined to provide him such diabolical support.

Many of the staff and LMCs of NLA have been asking why Alhaji Seidu Agongo would be pursuing such an evil agenda against KGL, a company that is delivering substantial revenue to the Authority at no cost and risk to the Authority.

Alhaji Seidu Agongo has allegedly discussed with some people that, if John Mahama finally appoints him as the Board Chairman of the National Lottery Authority(NLA), he will do everything possible to either cancel the contract of KGL or at the worst scenario, completely frustrate the operations of KGL at the NLA even if it cost Ghana and NLA billions of judgement debts.

Many are asking, how can John Mahama appoint Alhaji Seidu Agongo as Chairman of NLA with such evil backwards mentality? Is resetting of Ghana include vindictiveness agenda against innocent people and companies?

Currently, the Director-General of NLA has been allegedly threatened several times by Alhaji Seidu Agongo over the contract between KGL and NLA even though he is yet to be appointed as a Board Chairman of NLA.

However, one important legal understanding that, Alhaji Seidu Agongo or anyone lobbying to become the Board Chairman of NLA should have is that, it maybe practically impossible, financially suicidal, and legally costly to temper with the contract of NLA-KGL.

Source: Concerned LMCs of NLA