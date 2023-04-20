LOC for 12th African Armwrestling Championship inaugurated 

Mr. Evans Bobie Opoku, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has inaugurated a 13-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the 12th African Armwrestling Championship scheduled to take place in Ghana.

The committee, chaired by Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, former Mayor of Greater Accra, would oversee the organisation of the event as Ghana hosts 19 other countries on the continent, the second in the country’s history.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Deputy Minister commended the efforts of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, led by Mr. Charles Osei Asibey for being able to win the hosting rights for Ghana.

He expressed his confidence in the team appointed to steer the affairs of the competition as one that was competent enough to organise a successful event.

“The championship would bring lots of benefits to the country in terms of boosting our economy, and I got the notice that we are expecting about 2000 people across Africa to participate and all these people are going to be accommodated and it would serve as a boost to our hospitality industry,” he added.

Mr. Bobie noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with other stakeholders would do their best for Ghana to host a historic competition by providing the needed support to the team.

The Minister urged the Local Organising Committee to work closely and tirelessly to ensure they prepare themselves very well to organise a successful event.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) also stated that Armwrestling, despite being one of the youngest growing sport on the continent, had made tremendous improvement hence the need to contribute to the success story.

He stated the 12th Armwrestling Championship was also a roadmap to the 13th African Games as Ghana prepares to host over 53 nations next year.

“We believe with the setup that we already have, the structures by the association with support from the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we will be able to help once again to deliver a very prestigious competition on our soil, ” he said.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, president of Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Armwrestling Federation of Africa also thanked all stakeholders who had supported the growth of the sport both in Ghana and on the continent.

He promised that Ghana would once again come out with flying colours in the forthcoming African Championship, having won 45 medals in the previous edition of the competition.

The GAF president urged all stakeholders to enhance capacity which would enhance equipment and infrastructure in Armwrestling.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah addressing the event thanked GAF and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for believing in the committee to help organise the continental championship.

He assured the various bodies that the Local Organising Committee would work hard to make Ghana and Africa proud.

Other members of the committee were Edwin Amankwah, Kofi Addo-Agyekum, DCOP Lydia Donkor, Nii Otoo Larkyne, Gifty Oware-Aboagye, Dr Prince Pambo, Robert Appiah Ameyaw, Jonathan Lambert Awuletey, Dr Marc Dzradosi, Richard Oppong Ansong, Hubert Leo-Mensah and Rhodaline Owusu Ansong.

The event was also graced with the presence of Madam Elizabeth Sackey, Mayor of Greater Accra, Mr. Kofi Addo Agyekum, Vice President of the African Armwrestling Federation and the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, and other dignitaries.

The 12th African Armwrestling Championship is scheduled for 21st June 2023 to 25th June,2023 at the GNAT Hall in Accra.