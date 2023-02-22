LOC for Africa Under 18 Baseball5 Youth Championships Inaugurated

A Local Organising Committee (LOC) to see to the organization of the first Africa Under 18 Baseball5 Youth Championship has been inaugurated at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Members of the LOC include Mr.Jeffrey Kumi Manzan Owusu, Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, Mr. Usman Kweku Etuaful, Mr. Edmund Ackom, Mr. Alexander Tieku, Miss Farida A. Iddriss, Mr. Berthold PaaJoe Gadagbui, Mr. Felix Berbiye.

The competition starts from 14th – 23rd May, 2023 at the Univesity of Cape Coast.

President of the Ghana Baseball and Softball Federation, Mr. Ernest Danso said the Under 18 Baseball5 Youth Championships is a new programme which Ghana put in the bid and won to host.

He expressed that the winner will represent Africa at the World Cup.

He noted that it is an opportunity to open and spread the sport.

Mr. Albert Frimpong, President of the African Ghana Baseball and Softball Confederation said Ghana presented a proposal that was rich and earned the right to host the event.

Professor Peter Twumasi who sworn in the LOC members advised them to work hard to organize a successful event for the world to see that Ghanaians can put up good events.

He expressed that sports can create jobs and make people rich.