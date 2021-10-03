LOC for African Games ‘Accra 2023’ meets SWAG

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for African Games ‘Accra 2023’ met the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on Friday October 1, 2021 at the media centre of the Accra Sports Stadium to let them know current situation on Ghana hosting the African Games in 2023.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the LOC briefed the SWAG from the genesis of how Ghana won the bid to now that the African Union AU has granted them the green light to operate with the mascot and logo of the Games to be launched very soon.

He said the Games will be held to avoid social, economic, environmental, political snags.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, the chairman of the committee assured that government of Ghana is committed to hosting the African Games for the first time in Ghana, and has secured land at Borteyman to build some of the sports facilities, and later use the facility as a sports university.

He called on the media to present positive news on the 13th African Games, which is hosting at least 25 sports disciplines.

Reks Brobbey, an Olympian, accomplished sports event organizer and deputy Chief Operating Officer of the LOC hinted the the 2023 African Games will be a qualifier towards the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, so they expect the best of African athletes at the Games, and will serve as an opportunity to boast tourism in Ghana.

President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah promised the LOC that the media will support them fully.

He called for the capacity building of the young vibrant sports journalists to help them meet the standard reportage of the African Games, which is the biggest sports festival on the continent.

Ghana will be hosting 54 African countries and compete in at least 25 disciplines, at the ‘African Olympic Games’.

Present were other members of the LOC; Sports journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah and Miss Joyce Datsa, a Sports Administrator and PRO at the Ministry of Youth & Sports.

Others serving on the LOC are Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Dwumfour Williams, a Clinical Psychologist and University Lecturer and a Board Member of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Ahmed Osumanu, a Communication Consultant to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and Miss Eva Okyere, a Lawyer and Samseen Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Ghana will add up to Congo Brazzaville, Mali, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique and Morocco as the only countries to have hosted the African Games.