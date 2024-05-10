LOC for CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championships Inaugurated

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championships in Accra has been inaugurated. The competition is scheduled to take place from June 3 to 6, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.
The competition also serves as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A total of 450 athletes from 15 countries are expected to compete in the championship.
LOC MEMBERS
Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, GNPC – Chairman
Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics – Vice Chairman
Andrew Ackah, Advertisers Association of Ghana – Member
Fadi Fatal, IMAX Media, Member
Rhodalene Owusu Ansong – MOYS Rep
Bawa Alhassan, Ghana Police – Member
Edwin Amankwah, Businessman, Member
Phillipina Frimpong, GA CEO – Member
Christine Ashley, NSA – Member
Augustine Amissare, UG – Member
Daniel Duut, GA – Member