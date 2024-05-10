LOC for CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championships Inaugurated

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championships in Accra has been inaugurated. The competition is scheduled to take place from June 3 to 6, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The competition also serves as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. A total of 450 athletes from 15 countries are expected to compete in the championship.

LOC MEMBERS

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako, GNPC – Chairman

Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics – Vice Chairman

Andrew Ackah, Advertisers Association of Ghana – Member

Fadi Fatal, IMAX Media, Member

Rhodalene Owusu Ansong – MOYS Rep

Bawa Alhassan, Ghana Police – Member

Edwin Amankwah, Businessman, Member

Phillipina Frimpong, GA CEO – Member

Christine Ashley, NSA – Member

Augustine Amissare, UG – Member

Daniel Duut, GA – Member