LOC For First African Para Games-Accra 2023 Inaugurated Amidst Panache And Delight

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the first African Para Games – Accra 2023 has been inaugurated at North Ridge in Accra, Ghana amidst flamboyance and excitement by Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Sports Minister of Ghana.

He also commissioned the new modern secretariat of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and unveiled the logo for the Games.

He sworn in and urged the members who were specially selected based on their expertise to deliver, as expected of them and prove that Ghana has the men who are capable of staging a successful event.

The appointees include Chris Boadi-Mensah (Chairman), Dr. Bella Bello Bitigu (Director of Sports), Julian Addo-Yobo (Director Legal), Reks Brobbey (Director of Operations), Henry Tachie-Mensa (Services Director), Saddick Adams (Communications), Gifty Afia Oware Aboagye (Director of Marketing) Osman Ali (Director of Finance), Eric Kissi (Member of NPC Ghana) and Mr. Hayat Kaitab (Member of APC).

Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adam said Sports plays a key role in the socio development of nations, and the Africa Para Games will bring many positives to Ghana and Africa, especially for physically challenged people.

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) and National Paralympic Committee (NPC Ghana) whose initiative and proposal for Ghana to host the event was backed by the President of Ghana HE Nana Akuffo-Addo expressed that the organizing the first African Para Games is doable, and was optimistic that the LOC will deliver.

He promised the APC will deliver the ‘Stand Alone for Athletes Multi Purpose Sports Event’ which able athletes have enjoyed since 1965, and also seek for qualification for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Mr. Adjetey Sowah, former President of the Ghana Amputee Federation described Samson Deen as a Maestro in Sports Administration and advised other federation leaders to emulate his example.

Present at the event were the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) Mr. Majeed Bawa, Board Chairman of the NSA Mr. Seth Panwum, former and present Para Athletes and the Ghana Sports Supporters. Many others from all over the world also witnessed the event via zoom and other social media channels.