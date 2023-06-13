LOC interacts with Golden Arms ahead of 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship has interacted with athletes of the National Armwrestling team, Golden Arms ahead of their participation in the Africa Championship.

Members of the LOC took turns to encourage and motivate the athletes as well as assured them of their willingness to support them in winning the championship.

The LOC members met the Golden Arms during a media workout session of the team held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President and Founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation …

[4:20 pm, 12/06/2023] Bill Dodzi: NSPO 002

Sport Armwrestling Prez Visit

Armwrestling World President and Secretary to visit Ghana ahead of Africa Armwrestling Championship

By Francis Ofori, GNA

Accra, June 11, GNA – Mr. Assen Hadjitodorov, President of World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) and his Secretary, Mr. Mircea Simionescu-Simicel will be in Ghana on June 21, for a working and familiarization visit.

Mr. Assen whilst in Ghana would meet major stakeholders in Sports, Government Officials, inspect facilities and grace the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship slated for 21 to 25 June, in Accra.

The WAF President who has developed some great love and interest for Africa is keen on impacting the development of Armwrestling in Africa and supports the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).