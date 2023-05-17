LOC of 2023 Africa Para-Games embarks on a facility tour with the media

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 2023 Africa Para-Games to be hosted by Ghana, on Tuesday, May 16, embarked on a facility tour with the media as part of preparations for the competition.

The tour took the media to facilities that have been earmarked for the 2023 Africa Para-Games to appraise themselves with the progress of work so far.

The tour took the media to Accra Sports Stadium earmarked for Sitting Volleyball and Amputee Football, Eden Height for Wheelchair Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball, Trust Sports Emporium for Para Volleyball and Powerlifting, and the University of Ghana Stadium for Para Athletics.

The 40,000-capacity seater Accra Sports Stadium would host Amputee Football, whilst the 5,000-seater enclosed tennis court would be available for Sitting Volleyball.

The Ga Mashie Hall at the Trust Sports Emporium, which has a maximum capacity of 1,200 seats, would be the venue for indoor games such as Para-Volleyball and Powerlifting.

However, Eden Heights, a fully fitted world class sports complex that houses an indoor basketball court and a gym with apartment would also be available for the tournament.

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC) speaking to the media said the first ever African Para-Games would be held on September 3-12, 2023.

He said, “we invited the media for the general inspections of the four facilities that we intend to use for the African Para Games”.

“There are several questions on whether the game is possible or not and we thought it wise that it is better for you the media to have your own assessment and have a better understanding of it.”

He added. “Eden Heights is a private cum government facility and this place is going to host the wheelchair basket and tennis, we also pray and hope that the University of Ghana Sports Stadium would be ready before September as the assurances given to us by the contractor”.

“We urge the media to give us the needed support in terms of publicity to encourage corporate Ghana to associate themselves with the LOC, Para Sports among others.”