Local Black Stars to leave for Egypt to continue preparations for CHAN tourney

The Local Black Stars of Ghana known as the Black Galaxies will leave Accra for Egypt on Saturday, December 24 to continue their preparations for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) billed for Algeria next year.

The Black Galaxies, guided by Coach Annor Walker has been camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for about a fortnight now gearing up for the biennial tournament.

The team would engage in several friendly matches whilst in Egypt to fine-tune preparations for the competition which kicks off on Friday, January 13.

Ghana, a two-time finalist in 2009 and 2014 will be hoping to clinch the ultimate trophy to show the world the depth of talent that abounds in the country.

Ghana is in a tricky group alongside defending champions, Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar in Group C.