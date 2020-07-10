The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo has donated 50 pieces of infrared thermometers to the Local Council of Churches in her constituency.

The donation was to support the Council of Churches in the fight against COVID-19 and to also enable them to adhere to the safety protocols announced by the government as it eased restrictions on the pandemic environment.

The MP stated that she was informed by the fact that Churches have not been in operation for the past three months and that made it difficult for most of the churches in the constituency to procure the thermometer gun, which is comparatively expensive to screen their members to curb the spread of the virus.

She entreated all and sundry to abide by the COVID-19 safety protocols to help in the fight against the pandemic and bring life back to normalcy.

The Chairman of Abuakwa North Local Council of Churches, Rev Isaac Ofori Asirifi who received the items, thanked the MP for the kind gesture extended to the Churches in the area and thanked her for her continuous support for churches and assured her of putting the thermometers to the best of use.

