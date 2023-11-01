Local designers join the show line-up at Mount Nelson

This November, Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town will host CONFECTIONS X COLLECTIONS (CxC): an annual coming-together of creative expression fusing five days of exclusive salon-style fashion shows, with designer-inspired confectionery. During this much-anticipated event, the iconic pink hotel will showcase an all-star cast of leading fashion designers from Southern and Western Africa – shining the spotlight on slow, considered African fashion.

Taking place from 8 – 12 November 2023, the property will host two daily fashion shows per designer, at 11:00 and 15:00. This year’s trailblazing lineup includes two Capetonians: the “Prince of Prints” Chu Suwannapha of Chulaap, as well as returning talent and internationally acclaimed winner of the 2020 LVMH Prize, Sindiso Khumalo. Joining them is Nigerian-based Bubu Ogisi of IAMISIGO, dedicated to preserving the ancestral textile techniques of her heritage; Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme; and Johannesburg-based Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, whose bold, print-centric garments are rooted in African indigenous culture.

Mount Nelson’s pastry chef Vicky Gurovich will collaborate with each designer to create bespoke creations of their imagining for the limited-edition menu – completely invigorating the hotel’s institutional Afternoon Tea. To curate this celebration of creativity, culture and cake, Mount Nelson partnered with Twyg, an independent magazine operating at the intersection of fashion and sustainability. “Being involved in CXC from its inception has been such a privilege,” says Jackie May, Founder and Editor of Twyg. “This year, we’re excited to be showcasing homegrown talent, as well as two West African slow-fashion designers. For the second year running, we are highlighting the work of those who are championing a culture of care, honouring their artisans, and celebrating African fashion.”

“Set in the vibrant heart of Cape Town, it’s only fitting that we should shine a spotlight on the city’s buoyant creative spirit, from the arts and fashion to culinary delights. Championing Africa’s leading fashion designers is just one of the ways in which we’re doing this.” says General Manager Tiago Moraes Sarmento. In celebration of its 125 years in 2024, ‘The Nellie’ will continue to make its mark as the beating, cultural heart of Cape Town with an annual programme of celebratory touchpoints, across the arts, design, gastronomy, and fashion, to launch next year.