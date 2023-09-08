Local firms need bigger role in Zambia’s mining sector – association

The Zambia Chamber of Mines, an association for mining and allied companies, has urged the government to enhance the role of local companies in the industry, a senior official of the chamber told Xinhua Wednesday.

“We have written to the Zambian Government and has since submitted proposals on how the local companies should participate in the growth of the sector for economic development,” said Sokwani Chilembo, the chief executive officer of the chamber.

Zambia is a mining powerhouse in southern Africa, and is one of the largest copper producers on the continent.

Chilembo said the mining industry in Zambia has to be more competitive if the country is to benefit from its natural resources.

In an interview with Xinhua, mining expert Sixtus Mulenga said the government’s support for the mining industry is imperative, which will help promote economic growth and thereby lift the living standards of the people.