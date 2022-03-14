Local Governance Structure Must Involve Fifty Percent Women Appointment – Women Group

Some Women groups in the Kassena-Nankan Municipal of the Upper East Region called Our Lady of Mercy Kaana Manga have called on Government to as a matter of urgency make it a mandatory for the appointment of fifty percent of women into the Assembly level to help bridge the gender gap.

The group which is a wing of Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAMCS), NGO made the call in Navrongo on Saturday as part of this year’s activities marking the International Women Day on the theme” Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

The event which is celebrated annually on March aimed at celebrating the achievement of women and drawing the attention of duty bearers to break the gender gap in society.

It was organized by OLAMCS with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa(OSIWA-Senegal ) and attracted a lot of women in the Municipality and its environs.

Mrs Anastacia A Musah one of the Spokesperson of the group who is also a former Assembly woman for the Atosale–AZaasi electoral area said as it stood now out of the 15 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region there were only four elected Assembly women with a minute a number of them appointed by the government.

She stated that this negative trend was not only limited to the Upper East Region alone but cuts across the entire sixteen regions of Ghana and attributed the problem to successive governments failure to give more opportunities to women.

Mrs Musah indicated that although Ghana was signatory to a lot of international protocols that demand that women be given opportunities in governance yet she has not done much in that direction and called on governments to emulate the shining example of Rwanda.

She said the absence of Assembly women in most of the Assembly level make women unrepresented and difficult for men to take decision regarding the welfare of women and children and underscored the need for Government to reflect on this year’s theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” by taken a giant steps to address the challenge,

Mrs Musah equally reminded the various political parties to bear in mind that when it comes campaigning for votes during elections women are used the most in wooing more voters and that there should not be any reason why they should be marginalized when it comes to political positions.

Mr Florence Bobe , also leading Member of the Association commended Vastenactie-Belgium, Plan International Ghana , Global Affairs Canada , STAR-Ghana and the Germany Embassy in Ghana for supporting the NGO in initiating a number of interventions to empower the vulnerable in the area and stated that when it comes to political campaigns women are victimized as result of culture and entreated women aspiring for political post to be very assertive and courageous in championing their activities.

Recounting some of the activities of the group has initiated over the past nine years , the President of the Our Lady of Mercy Kaana Manga Women Group , Mrs Victoria Asuliwono said with the support from the mother organization , OLAMCS they have established a radio programme in partnership with Nabiina Community Radio in the Municipality.

She stated that they use the community radio as a platform to educate the community on Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, Women and Child Rights, Child Marriage , Teenage Pregnancy , Women and Health Issues Entrepreneurship, Climate Change ,Women in Agriculture, COVID-19 pandemic among others also prompt duty bearers to act on their responsibilities in handling the challenges.

She said the radio programme which has been targeting a population of over 70,000 people every Thursday in the Municipality and its environs had made greater impact and mentioned the awareness creation on the issues and the group in collaboration with duty bearers to recue some school girls who were given out for marriage by their parents and reinstate them in schools including those who dropped out of school as a result of teenage pregnancies.

Ms Matilda Yelbaya , a Public Health Nurse at the Navrongo Health Directorate attributed the high antenatal and post-natal attendance of women to health facilities in the area as well as the screened on breast and cervical cancers to the radio programme and outrage programmes .

From Samuel Akapule, Navrongo