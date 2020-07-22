The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has disinfected a total of 96 markets and other public places in the Western North region as part of efforts to manage and contain the spread of COVID-19.

The two day exercise, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited and Modernized Pest and Insect Control Services (Moderpest), saw the disinfection and fumigation of all major markets in the Region as well as identified lorry stations and other public places.

Some of the markets disinfected include, Bibiani, Sefwi-Bekawi, Sefwi-Dwenase, Boako and Nsawora markets.

Others are Juabeso, Akontombra, Dadieso, Enchi, Bodi, Essam, Adabokrom, Bonsu Nkwanta among others.

Mr Akwasi Kwarterng, the Managing Director of Moderpest, said this was the second disinfection exercise in the Region supervised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

He commended the residents for their cooperation during the exercise.

Mr Kinsley Aboagye Gyedu, Western North Regional Minister, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the second exercise was an improvement over the first exercise.

According to the Regional Minister, the motive of the exercise was to fight the deadly virus COVID-19, and expressed satisfaction in the exercise saying it would have positive impact on residents in the fight against COVID-19.

He advised residents to continue to adhere to all the safety protocols in order to combat the virus.

