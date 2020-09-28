Thirteen newly appointed Chief Directors and Regional Co-ordinating Directors have successfully undergone an orientation workshop organised by the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS).

The five-day programme held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region was to sharpen the skills and knowledge of the directors as they assume their new role.

Participants were enlightened on the need to ensure good oral hygiene and strategic maintenance of peace and security in the sub-region.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service, commended the Chief Directors and Regional Co-ordinating Directors for their appointments as administrative Heads of the institution and wished them well in their endeavours.

He urged them to exhibit a high sense of human management skills and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

He was optimistic that the capabilities and attitudes of the newly appointed Directors would enable them to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.

He entreated them to work closely with their respective Regional Minister’s to further deepen and advance the course of decentralization.

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, asked the Directors to assist their respective regional ministers to supervise, monitor, evaluate and submit a report on their performance of the Assemblies to the President.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to supporting in the execution of their functions and called on them to work towards realising the President’s agenda of achieving its flagship programmes adding that the successful implementation of initiatives such as the Free Senior High School programme; Planting for Food and Jobs; 1 District 1 Factory; 1 Village 1 Dam; Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme required their utmost coordination , commitment and professionalism.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, lauded the initiative of the Service and appealed for continuous support and capacity building of the staff of the MMDAs and Regional Co-ordinating Councils to perform effectively.

Mr Osei-Mensah cautioned the Directors to be mindful of their conducts, decisions and speech in their day to day activities while ensuring that neutrality was exhibited in the conduct of their work.

Mr Salifu Mahama, the Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation, mentioned some of the current policy issues that needed attention, including; mainstreaming local economic development at the regional and district levels to harness the abundant rich resources to provide opportunities and incomes for citizens.

He proposed a yearly review of the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategy (2020-2024), with the Regional Co-ordinating Directors in collaboration with the Service.

This, he explained would enable the Committee to establish the on-going efforts and the progress made by respective offices regarding the National Decentralisation policy and strategy.