Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service (LGS) has appealed to Ghanaians to make Ghana a peaceful place for development.

He said there was only one Ghana and Ghanaians must support the country to be peaceful for investors and other partners to support economic growth.

Dr Ato Arthur made the appeal to assembly members of the North Tongu District Assembly when the LGS donated three HP Laptops, two HP Desktops and one UPS to the assembly.

The donation was a promise made by the Head of the LGS when he visited them after the secessionist attack on the assembly staff on which their office equipment were vandalised

He said: “Without peace, there cannot be development” and asked assembly members to support their assemblies to deliver on their mandate.

Dr Ato Arthur said Ghana was noted for its political stability and a beacon of democracy and hope for Africa and was respected in the continent.

Mr James Oppong-Mensah, Acting Chief Director of the LGS urged the assembly members to support non-native staff posted to the assembly for effective delivery of service.

He charged them to support and protect the image of the assembly in which they were serving as members and promote its development.

Mr Richard Collins Arku, District Chief Executive of North Tongu thanked the Head of Service for the gesture and assured him of using the equipment for its intended purpose.

Togbe Korsi Hottor, Presiding Member of the Assembly on behalf of the members pledged their support to the assembly to promote development.