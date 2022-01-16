Local Government Service makes strides in recruitment

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service, says the Service in the last four years recruited about 10,000 staff in various fields and departments to enhance operations.

Dr Arthur said the Service had strengthened the performance Management System at all levels and construction of a new office complex of the Service was ongoing.

The Head of the Local Government Service, speaking at a media interaction in Accra, said the Service had ensured massive staff capacity development and improvement in working tools.

The interaction, Dr Arthur said was to enhance the cordial relationship between the media and the Service and foster closer collaboration and chart the path to national growth.

Touching on the outlook for 2022, he said the Service was poised to strengthen inter-service collaboration and institute a health and wellness awareness programme to be replicated at all levels.

He said the Service would Institute an award scheme to honour staff with outstanding performance at the Service.

He appealed to the media to be professional in the discharge of their duties and avoid unsubstantiated reportage.

Dr Arthur explained that the Service was a purely administrative public service institution with the mandate to secure the effective administration and management of the decentralized local governance systems in the country.

He said the Service was distinct from the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service which work under the sector Ministries.

The Local Government Service, he said, was an omnibus institution made up of varied professionals like engineers, architects, administrators, and development planners, among others, that ply trades in different fields.

He expressed appreciation to the media and acknowledged their contributions to the growing publicity and awareness of the activities of the Service.