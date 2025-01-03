Local Miners in Ada Township Begin Third Season of Salt Harvesting at Songor Lagoon

Local miners in the Ada township have kicked off their third season of salt harvesting at the Songor Lagoon, under the management of Electrochem Ghana Limited.

This ongoing initiative, which began in late December 2024, involves several local communities such as Nakomkope, Bonikope, Ajumanikope, and Agbedrafor, who are utilizing community salt pans provided by the company.

The partnership between Electrochem Ghana and local residents is proving beneficial, as it is part of a broader community development plan that has seen the company provide 70 salt production pans to seven communities affected by the project.

As of now, four communities are fully engaged in harvesting salt, while the remaining three are still in the process of completing their pans.

One of the key highlights of this initiative is that the salt pans have been made available to the residents at no cost, allowing for sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment in the surrounding areas. Electrochem’s Chief Executive Officer, Razak Adam, emphasized the positive impact of this collaboration, citing that proceeds from past salt harvesting seasons have been used to fund renovations of community schools and other developmental projects, without needing assistance from the district assembly.

This initiative is part of Electrochem’s broader development strategy, which also includes outgrower schemes and the provision of modern facilities to local producers.

By offering access to quality brine and providing the necessary resources for efficient production, Electrochem is not only helping to meet high production standards but also strengthening the economic opportunities available to the communities around the lagoon.

While the immediate benefits of this initiative are evident in the improved infrastructure and economic activities in Ada, the long-term impact is expected to further bolster the region’s development.

The combination of sustainable salt harvesting practices, community empowerment, and corporate support is paving the way for stronger, self-sufficient communities in the Ada area. As Electrochem continues to invest in local resources and partnerships, the future of salt harvesting in the region looks promising, with the potential for even greater economic growth and development.