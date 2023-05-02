Local Organising Committee for 2023 African Para-Games holds three-day retreat

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Para-Games has organized a three-day retreat for its directorates and sub-committee members.

The retreat is to develop an action plan for the upcoming 1st African Para-Games in Ghana from September 3-13, 2023.

It was also to finalise all unresolved assignments, develop sub-committee working documents, which would serve as a blueprint for the event.

The draft Games Manual for Accra 2023 Africa Para Games was developed and terms of reference for all committees were also developed together with their timelines.

The date for Chef de Mission Seminars for Accra 2023 was set for July 2023.

The programme was led by Mr. Samson Deen, President of Africa Paralympic Committee (APC), Dr. Chris Boadi-Mensah, Chairman and Dr, Bella Bello Bitugu, Director of Sports Directorate for the Accra 2023.

Present at the event were LOC members including Ambassador Henry Tackie-Mensah (Head of Services Directorate), Julie Ayobo (Heaf of Legal & Administration, Saddick Adams (Head of Media & Communications) Mr. Evans Yeboah (Finance & Marketing Committee) and other heads of the sub committees of Accommodations, Venues, Transport, NPC Relations, Protocol Services, Medical & Classification Committee, Administration, Anti-Doping, Games Management System committee among others.