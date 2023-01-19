Local Organising Committee for 2023 National Cross Country inaugurated  

An 11-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for this year’s National Cross-Country competition has been inaugurated in Tamale.

Members of the LOC would work with relevant stakeholders to see to the successful organisation and management of the competition.



The LOC Members were Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who would be represented at the Committee, Mr. Kwame Ampofi Jnr, Chairman, 2023 National Cross Country Planning Committee, Madam Salamatu Alhassan, Northern Regional Sports Director, Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor of University for Development Studies, who would be represented at the Committee, Regional Directors of Health, and Education, and Northern Regional Police Commander.

The rest were Alhaji Chief T.A Mahama, Northern Regional Chairman of Athletics, Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive, and Chairperson of the LOC, Mr Abukari Iddi, Secretary to the Paramount Chief of Savelugu, and Mr. Musah Abdul-Rahim, media representative.

The 2023 National Cross-Country competition is scheduled to take place at Savelugu in the Northern Region on February 25, where athletes from across the country would participate.

Alhaji Saibu, speaking during the inauguration of the LOC, assured of the readiness of the region to successfully organise the competition.

He said, “It is an occasion for the region to once again prove that it is capable of doing things right.”

He said the competition would rekindle the sports spirit in the region, which was important in developing talents in the region.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of National Sports Authority (NSA) said the region stood to benefit immensely from hosting the competition as all talents in the region were eligible to participate unlike other regions, who would send representatives.

Professor Twumasi urged all talents to participate in the competition to make a mark for themselves to enable them to join the national team to compete under the national flag.

Mr. Bawa Fuseini, General Secretary of the Ghana Athletics Association said the region was noted for Cross Country performance expressing delight that the competition had come to the region.



Hajia Seidu said it was refreshing that the region was hosting the competition assuring of the readiness of the LOC for the task.