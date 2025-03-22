Ghana Mandates Local Sourcing for Free Sanitary Pads Initiative

Ghana’s government will procure sanitary pads exclusively from domestic manufacturers to fulfill its newly launched Free Sanitary Pads Policy, a move designed to strengthen local industry while addressing menstrual poverty among schoolgirls.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare to prioritize local sourcing, aligning the initiative with broader economic goals, including job creation and support for the administration’s “24-hour economy” agenda.

Announced in the 2025 budget, the policy allocates GH¢292.4 million ($24 million) to provide free menstrual products to girls, aiming to reduce school absenteeism linked to limited access to hygiene supplies. By mandating domestic procurement, officials aim to channel funding into Ghana’s manufacturing sector, incentivizing production scale-ups and extended factory operations.

Ofosu-Adjare confirmed engagements with all local sanitary pad producers, including a visit to a facility she described as capable of meeting national demand. “The installed capacity we observed can cover the entire country’s needs,” she stated, emphasizing the policy’s potential to spur round-the-clock production shifts. “This isn’t just about procurement—it’s about using government purchasing power to activate industries and sustain employment.”

The directive follows early skepticism from economists and industry groups, who questioned how the government would source pads after the policy’s announcement. Advocates had argued that local procurement would eliminate import costs, bolster domestic manufacturing, and create jobs—a position now adopted by the administration.

Menstrual health advocates have long highlighted barriers to education in Ghana, where UNICEF estimates one in five girls miss school due to lack of access to sanitary products. The policy directly targets this issue, aiming to distribute pads through schools and health centers.

Economists, however, stress execution challenges. “Success hinges on transparent tendering and ensuring manufacturers meet quality benchmarks,” said Accra-based policy analyst. “If managed effectively, this could become a model for leveraging social programs to drive industrial growth.”

The Trade Ministry has not disclosed timelines for rollout or specific criteria for manufacturer participation but confirmed alignment with Ghana’s Industrial Transformation Agenda, which prioritizes local content in public procurement.

The policy intersects with Ghana’s efforts to revive economic stability after securing a $3 billion IMF bailout in 2023. By directing funds to local businesses, the government aims to retain capital within the economy while addressing gender equity—a dual approach praised by development groups.

“This isn’t just a health intervention; it’s an economic stimulus,” said A local pad producer. “With guaranteed demand, we can invest in machinery, hire more staff, and potentially export surplus output.”

As implementation plans take shape, observers will monitor whether the initiative achieves its twin aims: ensuring girls’ consistent school attendance and transforming a critical segment of Ghana’s manufacturing landscape.