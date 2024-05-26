Local Resource Mobilization Crucial for Timely Disease Outbreak Response – Atidzah

Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation on Friday said local resource mobilisation for prompt response during disease outbreaks could not be overemphasised.

He stated that it would make a difference in building resilience to ensure the safety and well-being of communities.

Mr Atidzah said this during a one-day training workshop the Foundation organised for community surveillance volunteers drawn from some communities in the Adaklu district.

The workshop, which was also attended by opinion leaders, was to equip them with the requisite knowledge in disease detection.

Mr Atidzah noted that the local resource would also help minimize the impact of disease outbreaks on livelihoods in the district.

He called on all stakeholders to join hands with GOSANET Foundation in advocating for the fund’s establishment.

The Executive Director emphasised the importance of community engagement, stakeholder collaboration and consistent for sustained commitment to emergency preparedness. preparedness.

He called for the need for transparent and judicious use of available resources.

Mr Atidzah said safeguarding the well-being of communities in the face of disease outbreaks and epidemics was very critical.

He stated that GOSANET Foundation would not relent on its efforts to advance health security and resilience in the district.

He called on District Assemblies to integrate a comprehensive action plan into their programmes for prompt disease outbreak response.

He stated that GOSANET Foundation would intensify the training of community surveillance volunteers for early disease detection and treatment in the district.