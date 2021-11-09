Logitech To Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced its executives will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. GMT / 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Mountain Time / 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time

The presentations will be webcast and a replay will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

