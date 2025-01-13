Lomé to Host 9th Pan-African Congress: Renewing the Movement for a United Africa

In the coming months, Lomé, the capital of Togo, will host the highly anticipated 9th Pan-African Congress, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle to renew Pan-Africanism for the 21st century.

The Congress, part of the African Union’s Decade of African Roots and the African Diaspora (2021-2031), is expected to draw key political figures, intellectuals, and activists from across the African continent and the African diaspora. It is the first time the event will be held in Togo, following earlier iterations in Dar-es-Salam (1974), Kampala (1994), and Johannesburg (2014).

The Pan-African Congress has long served as an important forum for discussing the key challenges facing Africa, from political autonomy to economic sovereignty, and its role on the global stage. The Congress is more than a celebratory event; it is a call to action for Africans both on the continent and in the diaspora to unite and address the complex issues of race, identity, and self-determination.

The theme of the 9th Congress, “Renewing Pan-Africanism and Africa’s Role in the Reform of Multilateral Institutions: Mobilizing Resources and Reinventing Ourselves for Action,” underscores the ongoing need for Pan-Africanism to adapt to the modern world while staying true to its original ideals. The Congress will focus on how Africa can strengthen its position in international affairs, particularly within multilateral institutions that play a crucial role in global governance.

Historically, Pan-Africanism has been about much more than the pursuit of independence; it has been a movement that transcends borders, advocating for the solidarity of all African people—whether they live in Africa or are part of the African diaspora. From the days of anti-slavery and anti-colonial struggles to the rise of African nationalism in the mid-20th century, Pan-Africanism has evolved in response to the ever-changing political landscape.

Figures such as Kwame Nkrumah, Modibo Keïta, Julius Nyerere, and Haile Selassie embodied Pan-Africanism’s push for unity and anti-imperialism, striving for a continent free from colonial rule. Today, with new challenges such as the economic exploitation of Africa’s resources and political instability in certain regions, Pan-Africanism is being revived in order to address these issues head-on.

The importance of this revival cannot be overstated. Africa faces many pressing challenges in the modern era, from economic inequality and environmental threats to the erosion of political autonomy. The global order, with its increasing unpredictability and the dominance of powerful Western nations, has left many African countries vulnerable to external influence and control. Pan-Africanism, with its call for unity and solidarity, offers a means by which Africa can assert its sovereignty and engage with the world on equal terms.

In the 21st century, Africa cannot afford to be fragmented. The historical divisions that arose from colonization must be overcome, and the future of the continent depends on its ability to present a unified voice. By reasserting the core values of Pan-Africanism, the Congress will aim to re-energize the movement and encourage African countries to collectively tackle the challenges they face. A united Africa, acting with purpose and determination, will be better equipped to play an influential role in international affairs.

As the Congress takes place in Lomé, it is more than just a celebration of the past—it is an essential step towards ensuring that Pan-Africanism remains relevant in today’s complex world. Africa’s struggle for dignity, freedom, and respect on the global stage is far from over. The Lomé Congress will reaffirm the movement’s ability to be a guiding force for the continent and its people in the 21st century.

Indeed, the revival of Pan-Africanism at this critical juncture is an acknowledgement of the strength that lies in unity. With Africa’s continued development closely tied to its ability to present a united front, the 9th Pan-African Congress in Lomé offers an opportunity to rethink and reimagine the future of the continent and its people. It is a moment to renew Africa’s commitment to self-determination and collective action, ensuring the historical continuity of a movement that has shaped the course of history.

By gathering in Lomé, African states, peoples, and Afro-descendants will underscore the importance of Pan-Africanism as a force for change. For the future of Africa, the Congress represents not just a meeting of minds, but a decisive step toward a more united, empowered, and self-sufficient continent—one that refuses to be reduced to the margins of global affairs.