London Police Detain 4th Militant of Islamic State’s Cell ‘Beatles’ on Terrorism Charges

The London Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that Aine Lesley Davis, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group’s cell known as the “Beatles,” was detained on charges of terrorism.

“Aine Leslie Davis (11.02.84) of no fixed address was charged with offenses contrary to sections 15, 17 and 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000,” the police said is a statement.

Davis is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’court later in the day.

The 38-year-old was detained on Wednesday at one of the airports in London upon his arrival from Turkey, where he was also convicted on terrorism charges a few years ago.

The group of four IS terrorists dubbed “Beatles” due to their English accents is responsible for beheadings of prisoners, including American journalists and British aid workers. Their leader, Mohammed Emwazi, nicknamed Jihadi John, was eliminated in Syria in November 2015. Executioner Alexanda Amon Kotey pleaded guilty to hostage-taking resulting in death and providing material support to the IS at a trial in the US in 2021. Another militant, El Shafee Elsheikh, was found guilty of eight charges of hostage taking and murder by an American court in April.