Londona is Top FM’s new drive time host

Nana Yaw Kumi Jnr., popularly known as Londona in the broadcasting circles, has found a new home.

This comes just a week after he announced that he had been employed at EEZY FM.

The former Kingdom FM presenter will be hosting the late afternoon drive show on Top FM, starting Monday, October 24, 2022.

The later afternoon show airs from 2pm to 5pm from Monday to Thursday.

He will also host entertainment show from 10am to 12pm on Saturdays.

The award winning presenter started his attachment with Eastern 105.1 FM in Koforidua in 2005 as a news reporter and a producer to the morning show which was then hosted by Francis Annor Dompre (FAD) and the sport show with Koko Mensah Moshosho and Professor Wallace (both at Asempa FM in Accra now)

Later in 2006 he started producing the drive time show hosted by DJ Sly Ziggy and the Friday night show hosted by Nana Oteng Gyening (NOG).

Londona told ghanaweekend.com that he later had the opportunity to host his first radio show called (GO MAN GO) on Saturday mornings from 7am to 10am.

The seat became vacant when DJ Owass Kelly hard left to Sunyani.

After a while he was made the substantive host of Eastern FM’s drive time programme called Kwanso Bokoo.

He also hosted an entertainment show called the Eastern Chart Show on Friday evenings.

Londona later left Eastern FM for Emak FM in 2011. At Emak FM, he hosted other shows including the drive show.

In 2016, he left for Kingdom FM where he was also the Programmes Manager.

Londona has won several awards in the media space. He won RTP’s Radio Personality for Eastern Region twice.

He also won Eastern Media Excellence Awards Personality of the Year and Foklex Media Awards Personality of the Year twice.

For his entertainment shows, he won Foklex Media Awards Entertainment show host of the Year and Eastern Media Excellence Awards Entertainment show host of the Year.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie | Ghana Weekend