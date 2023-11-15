LondonHills Production Gears Up for Spectacular GWAEA 23

The management of the Ghana Western Achievement & Excellence Awards is busily engaged in the final stages of preparation for the third edition scheduled for the second week of December.

The annual GWAEA award scheme aims to honor outstanding personalities and companies within the western region of Ghana.

Since its inception and the successful maiden edition in 2021, the scheme has operated seamlessly with grandeur, consistently inspiring companies and personalities in the western region to showcase competitive excellence in their respective industries for the chance to receive a GWAEA honorary.

While the GWAEA scheme’s think tank explores a broad spectrum of industries during the creation of award categories, it eventually settles on a final prime shortlist of 20 superior categories, strictly considered as plaque-worthy. The additional honor list, not necessarily minor, consists of printed citation honors and typically features between 30 to just under 40 certificate awardees.

GWAEA is organized by LondonHills Production under the supervision of Sidney Washington Daniels, popularly known as UK Suge Knight, the scheme’s UK-based founder, a criminologist, and a multimedia enterprises investor.

This year’s Ghana Achievement & Excellence Awards will take place on Saturday, December 9th, at Raybow International Hotel, Takoradi. The event starts at 6 pm.

According to a reliable source, GWAEA 23′ will feature 20 fashion models flown in from the UK for a special runway presentation. The models will be provided by ATUU Foundation, UK.

The after-party is scheduled for Sunday, December 10th, inside NK City, Takoradi.