Long distance runner William Amponsah wins Kushea Marathon

Long distance runner William Amponsah emerged the winner of the first ever Kushea Marathon held on Saturday, October 29 in Assin Kushea in the Central Region.

Amponsah clocked 1:04:26 to beat other competitors after racing from Assin Bonglow, which was the start point and ended at the palace of the Chief of Kushea Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI and President of Owirenkyi Traditional Council.

The 21-Kilometer race which part of the activities marking the annual Kantamanto festival by the people of Kushea.

Amponsah, who represented Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and also participated in the 2022 Great North Run both in the United Kingdom, took home GHC15,000, a medal and a certificate from the organisers.

He was followed by Koogo Atia, a student of University of College of Education, Winneba placed second with a time of 1:07:08, and took home a cash prize of GHC8,000, a medal and a certificate.

Bassit Afful, from Daakye Runners Club, Swedru in the Central Region, made a time of 1:07:08, to pick the third position and was rewarded with GHC4,000, a medal and a certificate.

In the Lady’s division, Sherifa Moro from the Asante Region came first with a time of … and also received a cash reward of GHC15, 000, a medal and certificate, with Ramatu Abuulai placing second and took home GHC 8,000, whilst Joana Assakiyaba place third.

She received GHFC 4.000 as her prize, a certificate and a medal.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI commended all participants for their efforts and assured them that, the race would be an annual event and a permanent feature of the annual feature of the festival.