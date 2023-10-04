Long queue at EC office at Ho municipal for the ongoing voter ID replacement exercise

Dozens have queued at the Ho Municipal Electoral Commission’s (EC) office for the ongoing replacement of voter identification cards and transfer exercise

The exercise which began on Tuesday, October 03, 2023, is expected to run through to Monday October 9, 2023.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the EC’s premises in Ho, the venue for the exercise at about 1100 hours, it saw a lot of people in a queue waiting patiently to be attended to.

The GNA observed also that there were no political party representatives and security officers at the venue at the time of the visit.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Ho Municipal Officer of the EC told GNA the exercise was moving smoothly with no challenges.

He asked citizens who want to replace their voter card or transfer their votes to visit the ECs offices.

Some applicants, who went through the process also told GNA the exercise was smooth.

Meanwhile, the figures for the limited registration are yet to be released.