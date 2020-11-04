Uncounted ballots in several “battleground states” by Wednesday morning have left open the question of who will be America’s next president.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), sitting President and Republican nominee Donald Trump was projected by U.S. media to take in 213 electoral votes, slightly behind his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, who was projected to obtain 227 votes. Both fell short of the 270 threshold.

After polls closed across the country, counting still continues. Early on Wednesday morning, election results in several states were still too early to call, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, all critical battlegrounds that could be decisive for the Trump-Biden race.

Biden took a narrow lead in Wisconsin where about 97 percent of votes were counted by Wednesday morning, as well as in Nevada with mail-in votes still being counted, according to U.S. media. Elections officials in Nevada said on Twitter that they would not update their results until Thursday, and had counted all in-person early votes, in-person Election Day votes and mail-in ballots through Monday.

Among other decisive states, Trump managed to fend off attacks from Biden and will hold Florida and Ohio, according to projections. Biden was forecast to flip Arizona, becoming the first Democrat to do so since 1996.

Despite the intense race, the two candidates have expressed confidence in victory in their Election Night speeches.

“We did win this election,” Trump said from the East Room at the White House. He said his reelection campaign has produced “phenomenal” results and is “winning everything.”

However, Biden told his supporters that “it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election.”

In his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said “we believe we’re on track to win this election” but it would be “up to the American people” to decide.

“We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work tallying the votes is finished,” Biden said.

A record number of U.S. voters voted early by mail this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But some states require more time to process the mail-in ballots after polls closed.

The delay in announcing the results raised concerns of violence between the two camps and legal challenges if contests are close.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Trump tweeted, before threatening to go to the Supreme Court to stop the vote count.

In response, the Biden campaign said in a statement that the president’s remarks “about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect.”

The Biden side has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said.

Besides the presidency, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will also be decided in this year’s election. More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, are also up for grabs. Enditem