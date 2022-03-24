Longstanding Ethiopian Airlines CEO resigns due to poor health

The longstanding Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tewolde Gebremariam has resigned due to poor health, Ethiopian Airlines disclosed on Wednesday.

In a press statement, Ethiopian Airlines said its CEO of 11 years resigned to focus on his medical treatment in the United States which he has been having for the last six months.

“Tewolde Gebremariam requested the Board of Management of Ethiopian Airlines Group for early retirement in order for him to focus his full attention on his medical treatment,” said the Ethiopian Airlines statement.

“The Board, in its ordinary meeting held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, has accepted Mr. Tewolde’s request for early retirement,” the statement further said.

Gebremariam joined the national air carrier over 30 years ago and became Ethiopian Airlines CEO in January 2011, presiding over the rapid expansion of Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines annual turnover increased from around one billion U.S. dollars at the start of Gebremariam’s tenure as CEO to around 4.5 billion U.S. dollars currently.

Ethiopian Airlines’ fleet of planes increased from 33 to 130 during this tenure, helping the airlines massively increase the number of international destinations it services.

Gebremariam’s replacement is yet to be announced. Enditem