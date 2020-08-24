White House
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Sunday that she will depart her position in the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of August to focus on family matters.

“This is completely my choice and my voice,” Conway said in a statement. “In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Conway, 53, was Trump’s campaign manager in 2016. She has served in her White House role since the beginning of the administration and has been known as a fierce Trump defender.

An outspoken Trump critic, Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George, tweeted separately that he would be leaving his role with the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans, for similar reasons.

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids,” Kellyanne said.

She is expected to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention this week. Enditem

