Looking Forward to Working With New Japanese Prime Minister – Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he is looking forward to working with Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida who replaced Yoshihide Suga earlier in the day.

“The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, and I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead,” Biden said in a statement.

Japanese lawmakers voted on Monday to approve former foreign minister Kishida, 64, to run a new government.

“The historic partnership between our two democracies and our two peoples will continue to be a critical asset as we work together to take on the challenges of our time,” he said.

Kishida received 311 votes out of 458. Key opposition leader Yukio Edano, the head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, received 124 votes, while the leaders of the Japan Innovation Party, Toranosuke Katayama, and the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, received 11 votes each.