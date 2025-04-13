Lopez Set for Pivotal Tenth Bout in Undefeated Run

In an exclusive statement ahead of the Easter Boxing show on April 20, 2025, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare, Administrator at Wisdom Boxing Gym, underscored the significance of National Super Flyweight Champion Theophilus Allotey’s upcoming fight.

Known affectionately as Lopez, the seasoned fighter is entering his tenth professional contest, a milestone in an unbeaten career that has seen him excel at both the amateur and international levels.

A decorated athlete who has represented Ghana as an Olympic Games qualifier and an African Games medalist, Lopez is scheduled to face David Tagoe—an experienced contender with fifteen fights on his record, including three losses and one draw—in a bout for the UBO Africa Super Flyweight title.

Miss Asare emphasized that the fight represents far more than just another match on the card. Under the banner of Box Office Promotions’ ‘Brave Hearts’, the bout is expected to be a defining moment in Lopez’s career, bolstered by the dedicated grooming and mentoring he is receiving. These efforts aim to transform him into not only a sports icon but also an influential ambassador for youth and a role model in the broader sporting community. With the buildup to the contest generating palpable excitement among boxing fans, his next fight is widely anticipated as a turning point in his professional journey.

Adding a broader perspective to the narrative, Miss Asare also highlighted the diverse roles that women can play in the sport—from coaching and refereeing to management and promotions—challenging outdated stereotypes that confine women to peripheral roles. Quoting her insights on the cultural importance of boxing, she noted that the sport is a cherished heritage of the Ga Mashie community in Accra. According to her, this deep-rooted tradition carries the potential to promote culture, tourism, education, and even critical social issues such as security and environmental awareness.

The upcoming fight, therefore, holds dual significance. It is not only a critical test of Lopez’s ability to maintain his unbeaten streak while contending for a prestigious title, but it also symbolizes the evolving landscape of boxing in Ghana. With an emphasis on both athletic excellence and social responsibility, the event is expected to attract wide support as it highlights the transformative power of sport in fostering national pride and inspiring future generations.