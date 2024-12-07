Lordina Mahama Sends Heartfelt Message of Support to Husband, John Dramani Mahama, Ahead of Elections

As Ghanaians head to the polls for the 2024 general elections, former First Lady Lordina Mahama has expressed her unwavering support and admiration for her husband, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a heartfelt message shared ahead of the election, Lordina praised her husband’s dedication and commitment to serving the country, reaffirming her belief in his leadership and vision for Ghana’s future.

“Today, as you stand once again to lead this nation, I want to express how proud I am of you. Your journey has been one of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering service to our country. I have seen firsthand the love and dedication you have for Ghana, and I know that the people of this great nation will continue to place their trust in you,” she wrote.

Her words resonated with warmth and affection, reflecting the deep connection and mutual respect between the former First Couple. Lordina’s message highlights not only her personal support but also her belief in the values of integrity and vision that John Dramani Mahama brings to the political landscape.

As the election draws near, Lordina’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of family support and unity during such pivotal moments in the political journey.

She wrote:

“My dearest John,

As election day is here, I want you to know I am deeply proud of you for your unwavering dedication to the good people of Ghana.

Your vision, determination, and passion inspire not only me but also the many others who share in your dream of building a better Ghana.

I pray this election brings you the success you’ve worked so hard for and the chance to lead with integrity and purpose.

Wishing you strength, wisdom, and a victorious journey ahead. I and the children will always be by your side, supporting you every step of the way. We are proud and love you so much.

God bless you, dear.”

Lordina’s words reflect a blend of personal affection and hope for the future leadership of Ghana under her husband’s guidance.