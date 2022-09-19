Loren Japhet thanks Ghanaians for supporting him to win WABU title

Ghana-based Tanzanian boxer, Loren Japhet, who is managed by GBA Boaed member, Mr. John Manfo has thanked Ghanaians for supporting him to win over Tadja Woli Imoru of Benin to become the new West African Boxing Union (WABU) Featherweight champion.

An intense 10-round encounter which headlined the DE-LUXY Professional Boxing League Fight Night 13 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra last Saturday night saw Japhet working hard on his opponent’s body and head in the latter rounds to convince the three judges to score the fight 99-91, 97-90 and 98-91 in his favour.

It took his career record to 15 wins with two draws and five losses, while Imoru suffered the first defeat of his career.

The 25-year-old Tanzanian, promoted, managed and trained by Ghanaians at the Fit Square Gym, embarked on fierce exchanges with Imoru, 29, in the first round but got caught by a strong right punch to the chin which sent him crashing onto the canvas. He quickly got back to his feet after beating the mandatory eight-count, and resumed normal duties with some combinations before the end of the round.

Japhet, a southpaw, dazed his opponent in the fifth round with a powerful right hook before unleashing another right to startle his stubborn opponent.

He continued staggering his opponent with combinations in the sixth and the seventh rounds as the crowd roared in admiration.

In the seventh round after a hefty onslaught ,he walked to his corner as they doused him with water.

The Tanzanian sent his opponent to the canvas in the ninth round with a powerful left hook before making him wobble with some combinations in the 10th round.

After being crowned the champion, he vowed to fight on and get closer to the world title.

In other supporting bouts, Michael Offei of the Attoh Quarshie Gym beat Eric Amershiorkor to win their six-round super featherweight contest by a unanimous points victory, while Mohammed Fuseini of the CQB Foundation recorded a first round technical knockout win over Arnold Adso of Palm Springs Gym in their six-round bantamweight contest.

Prince Amarquaye of Black Panthers Gym won by a split points victory over Samuel Odartey Lamptey, while Prince Arhin of Sea View Gym defeated Joseph Tetteh of the Akotoku Academy Gym.

Fight Night 14 takes place in two weeks time.Loren Japhet thanks Ghanaians for supporting him to win WABU title

