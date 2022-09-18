Loren Japhet wins West African Boxing Union Championship

Ghana based Loren Japhet from Tanzania beat Tadja Woli Imoru Hanri of Benin to become the new West African Boxing Union Super Featherweight Champion on Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Fight Night 13 of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League Bill.

Prince Arhin produced the shock of the night as he defeated the experienced Joseph Tetteh from the Akotoku Gym as the judges scored 57-58, 55-59, and 57-58 in the middle weight contest.

Samuel Odartey Lamptey lost to Prince Amarquaye in the purple trunks as the judges scored 58-57, 56-59, and 56-59.

Mohammed Fuseini from the CBQF Gym destroyed debutant Arnold Addo from the Palm Springs Gym in just round 1 of the Batam weight contest, after which he rendered an unqualified apology for reporting late to the ring.

Felix Ajom used 4 rounds of boxing in a super featherweight contest to beat Nathaniel Nukpe, while Nigerian Joseph Chukwuemeka defeated Robert Nunoo in round 2 after 0:23sec in the Super feather weight contest.

John ‘Candy Man’s Easter from South Carolina delivered a devastating KO in round 1. Abraham Condoh proves to be no match for him.

Kamelyeon took center stage with great songs to thrill the packed crowd.