LOSA President says Ghana’s development depends on STEM education

Mr Listowel Mensah Agbeli, the National President of the Labone Old Students Association (LOSA), has said the country’s development would largely depend on the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

He said for this reason, the members of LOSA were working closely with the Parent Association to bring the school’s science and the ICT laboratories to modern and international standard for effective teaching and learning of the subjects by the students.

Mr Agbeli made the remark in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when LOSA organised a health walk and free health screening at the school in Accra on Saturday.

He said: “For us as Executives we have set as part of our objectives to make Labone Senior High School to be identified as part of the top five senior high schools in the country within the next two years and it involves a lot of work.

“So, I would encourage my colleague old students to try as much as possible and get closer and let us help the students for them to become what we want them to be.”

The National President said recently the Association took the students through the process of the National Science and Maths Quiz, adding that; “We did not start early so we could not get the expected results.

“We were able to become first runners up for the regional competition; at the national we were booted out at the preliminary stages, but what is good for us is that those who participated are mostly second-year students so they would have the chance to prepare themselves for next year’s competition.”

Mr Agbeli said old students of various year groups at home and across the globe had been very supportive in undertaking projects in the school such as; the refurbishment of the school’s block ‘B’, fixing of payment blocks, renovation of the home science department, provision of lab equipment and infirmary, among others.

Mr Agbeli said the students of the LOSA Science Club were showing a lot of prospects “In fact better than we did in terms of their activities across various academic disciplines. They do participate in the STEM fairs and came up with various interesting innovations.

“One that I remember they worked on recently was the solar dryer, which helps to dry foodstuffs using solar energy and there are many other projects that they have looked at, so in the coming months or years we would be hearing a lot from the LOSA Science Club.”

He advised the students to seriously focus on their learning at school, saying; “They should know that they are in school for first and foremost to study and to build themselves into a better and excellent citizen for the nation.

“They should be discipline, listen to their teachers, and take their studies seriously while joining clubs in the school such as the Naval Cadet Band, ICT Club, the school Choir for extra curricula activities to add on to their general psychological build up and all-round students.”

The members participated in a three-hour health walk from the school’s main gate through the Osu – La road to the Castle junction, the Danquah Circle Roundabout and back to the school.

Other activities they engaged in were aerobic display, free health screening of body mass index, blood pressure, blood sugar, breast examination, eye testing and health talks.