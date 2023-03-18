Loss of Christian Atsu goes beyond the football – fans

Some football fans in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, have said the death of Christian Atsu Twasam, is not only a loss to football, but to the nation and beneficiaries of his philanthropic works.

According to them, it was painful for one’s life to be cut off in its prime, but Atsu’s sudden death was unbearable, especially for those who had been touched by his benevolent works.

Mr. James Ayamga, a football fan said “death is a sad thing even though all of us are potential candidates and cannot evade it in any way, some deaths are more painful than others because such deaths have a direct negative impact on third parties and Atsu’s death is a classical one.

“Apart from his contribution to football in Ghana, which we will miss, I think what he also did out of the football field in terms of helping the poor and those whose freedom had been truncated as a result of minor criminal acts such as stealing yam or banana has endeared him to many hearts and made him a hero today”.

Mr. Kalito Azure noted that his exhibition of talent in the 2015 African Cup of Nations, where he won the best player of the tournament inspired young footballers in the region and the country at large.

“As a winger and sometimes deployed as an attacking midfielder or left back, Atsu exhibited a lot of talent in the 2015 African Cup of Nations, where Ghana lost to Cote D’ Ivoire on penalties and this inspired young footballers to nurture that ‘can do spirit’, Mr. Azure stated.

“Aside football, his kindness has made him a national icon today, and a model for all to emulate.”

The fans emphasized that the footballer died a hero who never finished his career and philanthropic works and must be accorded the needed respect by all as he goes home.

Before he joined Hatayspor in Turkey where he met his untimely death in the Turkey-Syria Earthquake at age 31, Atsu played for clubs including Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Malaga, Newcastle United and Al Raed.