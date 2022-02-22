Lost in Africa? The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence Publishes Policy Paper on Sebta and Melila

RABAT, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (IMIS) (www.imis.ma) recently published a policy paper titled “What alternative and sustainable economic project can be implemented for Morocco’s border regions with Spain’s Enclaves?”. The paper was prepared under the direction of Abdelmalek Alaoui, IMIS President, in collaboration with Salma Bachir El Bouhali, public policy expert; Ahmed Azirar, IMIS Research Director; and Mehdi Michbal, journalist and research professor in Paris.

This analysis sheds light on the impact of cross-border smuggling with the Spanish Enclaves of Sebta and Melilla, which had been taking place for several decades in northern Morocco, to provide deeper understanding of the socio-economic consequences of these atypical trade activities. Authors of the Policy Paper also identified new development opportunities in the northern region, while assessing the measures undertaken by Morocco to eradicate smuggling, which has long plagued this region, thus hindering its regional development.

The document also highlights the Moroccan authorities’ wish to find an alternative to smuggling and restore the dignity of the populations in these regions, by creating a new free zone “Fnideq Economic Activity Zone”, offering financial incentives, launching committed projects, and most importantly accelerating the implementation of the region’s Employability Improvement and Entrepreneurship Support program.

IMIS experts also came up with recommendations to revamp Fnideq’s economic identity, including attracting and encouraging public and private investments; establishing permanent think tanks to improve and maintain the attractiveness of this area; as well as support and train current and future beneficiaries of the proposed projects to avoid long term economic slowdown and any possible return to smuggling, a practice deeply rooted in people’s minds.

About IMIS

The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (IMIS) is a Think-Tank dedicated to the study of the strategic issues of Morocco. The Institute publishes reference works on the country, including “A Moroccan Path: 1999-2019 Journey of a Kingdom in Transformation”, “Strategic Morocco”, or “A Moroccan Ambition”.

Policy Paper Link: www.imis.ma/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/IMIS-PP-LOST-IN-AFRICA-VF.pdf

