Lotto Agent before court for forgery

A Lotto Agent who allegedly forged lotto booklets to siphon GHS 700,000 belonging to Rand Lotto Company has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with stealing, Emmanuel Mbir, 33, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The prosecution is expected to amend a charge of forgery of documents for the court to take his plea at the next sitting.

Meanwhile the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh has admitted Mbir to bail in the sum of GHS700,000 with three sureties one to be justified.

The court further ordered sureties to produce their passport size pictures and copies of National ID or Voters ID cards to the Registry.

The court ordered the accused person to submit himself for medical examination at either the Police Hospital or 37 Military Hospital.

The court order came after the accused person’s counsel Mr. Kormevi Dotsi, prayed the court for bail saying the accused had a fixed place of abode and that accused was a single parent whose incarceration has result in his wards absence in schools.

Mr. Dotsi who held the brief of Mr Martin Kpebu said his client needed medical attention because he had a red eye and pains in his ribs.

According to counsel, the accused experienced the pains following his arrest by the Police.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei narrated that the complainant William Adu is the head of Operations of Rand Lotto Company based in Accra while accused is a lotto agent of the same company at Tema New Town.

Chief Inspector Agyei said during the month of July 2022, the complainant detected that Mbir had falsified some documents to falsely claim cash in the sum of GHC700,000.

Prosecution said on July 31, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused was arrested.

In his caution statement, Prosecution said the accused admitted that he unlawfully made away with GHS400,000.

Prosecution said during investigation one Toyota private car with registration number CR363-22 valued at GHS64,000 being proceeds of the accused person’s “unlawful act” against the company and same was retrieved from him at Tema Newtown.